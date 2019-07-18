Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s results

We are contrasting Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|16
|0.66
|N/A
|1.39
|12.08
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Forum Merger II Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s average price target is $34, while its potential upside is 75.98%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|1.57%
|1.33%
|6.52%
|8.45%
|7.48%
|35.1%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.29%
|1.46%
|2.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.26%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
