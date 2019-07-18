Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s results

We are contrasting Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 16 0.66 N/A 1.39 12.08 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Forum Merger II Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Forum Merger II Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s average price target is $34, while its potential upside is 75.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Forum Merger II Corporation.