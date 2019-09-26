Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.67 N/A 1.39 13.79 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Crescent Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential is 9.69% at a $21.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 5 of the 8 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.