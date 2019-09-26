Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.67
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Crescent Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential is 9.69% at a $21.5 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 5 of the 8 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.