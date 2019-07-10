Reviewing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.86% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has 37.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 13.11% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.50% -0.30% Industry Average 26.86% 20.66% 10.60%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 356.56M 1.33B 21.30

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.62 1.93 2.45

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has an average price target of $15, suggesting a potential downside of -9.64%. The peers have a potential upside of 59.14%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.65% -5.52% -2.93% 12.41% 0% -3.95% Industry Average 3.31% 15.82% 19.85% 25.84% 24.03% 31.25%

For the past year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had bearish trend while Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.42 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Volatility and Risk

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s rivals have beta of 1.40 which is 39.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s competitors beat Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 4 of the 4 factors.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.