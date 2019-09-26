Reviewing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)’s and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)’s results

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.11 N/A -0.02 0.00 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.64 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Great Panther Mining Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Great Panther Mining Limited’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares and 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares. 37.2% are Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had bearish trend while Great Panther Mining Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Great Panther Mining Limited.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.