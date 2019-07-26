Reviewing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)’s and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 11 0.00 N/A 1.30 8.60 Ormat Technologies Inc. 58 4.42 N/A 2.33 26.27

Table 1 demonstrates Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Ormat Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ormat Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ormat Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 8.8% 4% Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL are 1 and 1. Competitively, Ormat Technologies Inc. has 1.6 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Ormat Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0.00 Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -6.28% and its average target price is $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.4% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares and 74.8% of Ormat Technologies Inc. shares. 55.6% are Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.95% of Ormat Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -2.44% 20.17% 22% 57.21% 70.37% 43.04% Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.44% 6.98% 7.51% 15.48% 15.9% 16.94%

For the past year Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s stock price has bigger growth than Ormat Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ormat Technologies Inc. beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.