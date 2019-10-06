Reviewing Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)’s and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 3 0.00 1.13B 0.30 12.08 Korea Electric Power Corporation 11 0.00 627.40M -1.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Korea Electric Power Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 32,616,539,183.14% 13.7% 4% Korea Electric Power Corporation 5,863,551,401.87% -2.6% -1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.25 beta indicates that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Korea Electric Power Corporation has 0.9 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.8% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares and 4.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81% Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has 2.81% stronger performance while Korea Electric Power Corporation has -20.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais beats Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.