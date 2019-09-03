Reviewing Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS)’s and Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s results

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) and Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) compete against each other in the Water Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 12 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.38 Cadiz Inc. 11 730.15 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP and Cadiz Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) and Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.00% 15.1% 6.8% Cadiz Inc. 0.00% 34.3% -38%

Volatility and Risk

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cadiz Inc. has a 0.28 beta which is 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Cadiz Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Cadiz Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Cadiz Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 41.5% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Cadiz Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.22% 12.54% 17.98% 22.53% 108.21% 76.74% Cadiz Inc. 2.46% -8.46% 6.92% 6.08% -18.34% 5.05%

For the past year Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP has stronger performance than Cadiz Inc.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cadiz Inc.

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.