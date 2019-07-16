Reviewing Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)’s and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 58 3.19 N/A 0.07 755.76 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Commvault Systems Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Commvault Systems Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8%

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Commvault Systems Inc. Its rival Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Commvault Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Commvault Systems Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.9% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares and 79.2% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 8.2% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -1.11% -21.54% -26.4% -16.08% -27.08% -15.59% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Pensare Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Commvault Systems Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.