Reviewing Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)’s and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB)’s results

This is a contrast between Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 54 2.72 N/A 0.07 688.48 MINDBODY Inc. 46,788 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Commvault Systems Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Commvault Systems Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Commvault Systems Inc. and MINDBODY Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 0%. Commvault Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors MINDBODY Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.