Reviewing Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)’s and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s results

This is a contrast between Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 57 2.94 N/A 0.07 755.76 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.94 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Commvault Systems Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Commvault Systems Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Commvault Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a 0.19 beta and it is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, ChannelAdvisor Corporation which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Commvault Systems Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.2% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -1.11% -21.54% -26.4% -16.08% -27.08% -15.59% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -15.25% -17.38% -18% -12.61% -33.29% -13.3%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has weaker performance than Commvault Systems Inc.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.