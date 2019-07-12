Reviewing Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)’s and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s results

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 58 3.21 N/A 0.07 755.76 American Software Inc. 12 3.84 N/A 0.19 66.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Commvault Systems Inc. and American Software Inc. American Software Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commvault Systems Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Commvault Systems Inc. is currently more expensive than American Software Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Commvault Systems Inc. and American Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Commvault Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. American Software Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Commvault Systems Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, American Software Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Commvault Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Commvault Systems Inc. and American Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, American Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential downside is -1.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Commvault Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of American Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -1.11% -21.54% -26.4% -16.08% -27.08% -15.59% American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance while American Software Inc. has 23.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors American Software Inc. beats Commvault Systems Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.