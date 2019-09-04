Reviewing Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)’s and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 54 2.79 N/A 0.07 688.48 Alteryx Inc. 99 30.58 N/A 0.50 235.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Commvault Systems Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Alteryx Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Commvault Systems Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Commvault Systems Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Commvault Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Commvault Systems Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Alteryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $134.4 consensus price target and a -7.79% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance while Alteryx Inc. has 97.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Commvault Systems Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.