Reviewing Community West Bancshares (CWBC)’s and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)’s results

Both Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares 10 2.30 N/A 0.82 11.75 Sierra Bancorp 26 3.35 N/A 2.12 12.31

Table 1 highlights Community West Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Community West Bancshares’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.8% 0.9% Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.4 beta indicates that Community West Bancshares is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Sierra Bancorp’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.89 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Community West Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 24.9% and 53.9% respectively. 17.6% are Community West Bancshares’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Sierra Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community West Bancshares -2.53% -0.41% -5.37% -3.79% -17.87% -3.79% Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49%

For the past year Community West Bancshares has -3.79% weaker performance while Sierra Bancorp has 8.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Community West Bancshares on 10 of the 9 factors.