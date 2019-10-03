Reviewing Community West Bancshares (CWBC)’s and Its Peers results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Community West Bancshares has 24.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 17.6% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Community West Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Community West Bancshares
|60,655,737.70%
|9.80%
|0.90%
|Industry Average
|29.58%
|11.20%
|1.25%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Community West Bancshares and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Community West Bancshares
|5.92M
|10
|11.75
|Industry Average
|126.84M
|428.81M
|14.14
Community West Bancshares has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Community West Bancshares and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Community West Bancshares
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.38
|1.71
|2.46
The potential upside of the peers is 66.67%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Community West Bancshares and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Community West Bancshares
|-2.53%
|-0.41%
|-5.37%
|-3.79%
|-17.87%
|-3.79%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|4.76%
|4.27%
|4.83%
|3.95%
|13.71%
For the past year Community West Bancshares has -3.79% weaker performance while Community West Bancshares’s rivals have 13.71% stronger performance.
Volatility & Risk
Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Community West Bancshares’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Community West Bancshares does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Community West Bancshares’s competitors beat Community West Bancshares on 6 of the 5 factors.
