Reviewing Community West Bancshares (CWBC)’s and Its Peers results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Community West Bancshares has 24.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 17.6% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Community West Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 60,655,737.70% 9.80% 0.90% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Community West Bancshares and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares 5.92M 10 11.75 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Community West Bancshares has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Community West Bancshares and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.71 2.46

The potential upside of the peers is 66.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Community West Bancshares and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community West Bancshares -2.53% -0.41% -5.37% -3.79% -17.87% -3.79% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Community West Bancshares has -3.79% weaker performance while Community West Bancshares’s rivals have 13.71% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Community West Bancshares’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Community West Bancshares’s competitors beat Community West Bancshares on 6 of the 5 factors.