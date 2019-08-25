Reviewing Community West Bancshares (CWBC)’s and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares 10 2.26 N/A 0.82 11.75 Hope Bancorp Inc. 14 3.24 N/A 1.38 10.70

Table 1 highlights Community West Bancshares and Hope Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hope Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Community West Bancshares is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Community West Bancshares and Hope Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.8% 0.9% Hope Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hope Bancorp Inc. has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Community West Bancshares and Hope Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.9% and 89.9%. Insiders owned 17.6% of Community West Bancshares shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Hope Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community West Bancshares -2.53% -0.41% -5.37% -3.79% -17.87% -3.79% Hope Bancorp Inc. -0.2% 6.27% 6.34% 1.03% -12.83% 24.37%

For the past year Community West Bancshares had bearish trend while Hope Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hope Bancorp Inc. beats Community West Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.