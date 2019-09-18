Reviewing Community West Bancshares (CWBC)’s and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s results

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares 10 2.30 N/A 0.82 11.75 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.82 N/A 2.05 14.39

In table 1 we can see Community West Bancshares and Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Central Pacific Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Community West Bancshares. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Community West Bancshares and Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.8% 0.9% Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Community West Bancshares’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Community West Bancshares and Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 3.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.9% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.6% of Community West Bancshares shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community West Bancshares -2.53% -0.41% -5.37% -3.79% -17.87% -3.79% Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03%

For the past year Community West Bancshares has -3.79% weaker performance while Central Pacific Financial Corp. has 21.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Central Pacific Financial Corp. beats Community West Bancshares.