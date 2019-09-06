Reviewing Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI)’s and SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)’s results

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) and SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 41 3.78 N/A 3.67 11.51 SmartFinancial Inc. 21 3.09 N/A 1.80 12.07

Table 1 demonstrates Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and SmartFinancial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SmartFinancial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Community Trust Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and SmartFinancial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% SmartFinancial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. SmartFinancial Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.56 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and SmartFinancial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 37.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of SmartFinancial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.67% 0.36% 1.17% 3.3% -14.31% 6.77% SmartFinancial Inc. -3.6% 0.65% 6.17% 12.91% -15.31% 18.72%

For the past year Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than SmartFinancial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Community Trust Bancorp Inc. beats SmartFinancial Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.