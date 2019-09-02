Reviewing Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI)’s and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)’s results

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Southeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 41 3.68 N/A 3.67 11.51 Hancock Whitney Corporation 40 2.61 N/A 3.72 11.17

Table 1 demonstrates Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and Hancock Whitney Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hancock Whitney Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Community Trust Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Hancock Whitney Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hancock Whitney Corporation on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and Hancock Whitney Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hancock Whitney Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Hancock Whitney Corporation has an average target price of $42, with potential upside of 19.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.2% of Hancock Whitney Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Hancock Whitney Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.67% 0.36% 1.17% 3.3% -14.31% 6.77% Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.58% 4.03% -3.22% -1.35% -17.78% 19.83%

For the past year Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Hancock Whitney Corporation

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Hancock Whitney Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.