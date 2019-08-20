Reviewing Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI)’s and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s results

As Regional – Southeast Banks businesses, Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 41 3.82 N/A 3.67 11.51 Cadence Bancorporation 19 3.37 N/A 1.95 8.77

Table 1 demonstrates Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and Cadence Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cadence Bancorporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cadence Bancorporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% Cadence Bancorporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and Cadence Bancorporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Cadence Bancorporation is $24.33, which is potential 57.07% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. shares and 92.6% of Cadence Bancorporation shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.67% 0.36% 1.17% 3.3% -14.31% 6.77% Cadence Bancorporation 3% -17.28% -23.45% -10.5% -38.28% 2.15%

For the past year Community Trust Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Cadence Bancorporation.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Cadence Bancorporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.