Reviewing Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI)’s and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)’s results

As Regional – Southeast Banks businesses, Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 41 2.44 15.14M 3.67 11.51 BancorpSouth Bank 28 2.64 94.98M 2.07 14.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank. BancorpSouth Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BancorpSouth Bank, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 37,053,352.91% 10.6% 1.4% BancorpSouth Bank 335,499,823.38% 10.3% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that Community Trust Bancorp Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BancorpSouth Bank’s average target price is $30.5, while its potential upside is 2.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 66.3%. 1.2% are Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.67% 0.36% 1.17% 3.3% -14.31% 6.77% BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35%

For the past year Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than BancorpSouth Bank

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Community Trust Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.