Reviewing Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.29% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.48% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0.00% 1.50% 0.90% Industry Average 19.84% 9.28% 4.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated N/A 35 165.45 Industry Average 164.79M 830.40M 43.29

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 1.57 2.42

With average target price of $36.33, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a potential downside of -11.26%. As a group, REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies have a potential upside of -1.59%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 1.95% 3.69% 7.23% 23.7% 40.54% 28.55% Industry Average 3.62% 3.58% 6.02% 11.43% 29.14% 15.68%

For the past year Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has stronger performance than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. In other hand, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s rivals have beta of 0.67 which is 33.44% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s peers beat Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated on 4 of the 6 factors.