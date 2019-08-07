Reviewing Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)’s and Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s results

Both Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) and Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) are Hospitals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems Inc. 3 0.02 N/A -7.80 0.00 Universal Health Services Inc. 131 1.22 N/A 8.44 17.88

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Community Health Systems Inc. and Universal Health Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Community Health Systems Inc. and Universal Health Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems Inc. 0.00% 66.7% -5.4% Universal Health Services Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Community Health Systems Inc.’s 2.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 138.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Universal Health Services Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Community Health Systems Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, Universal Health Services Inc. has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Community Health Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Health Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. and Universal Health Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Universal Health Services Inc. 0 6 8 2.57

Community Health Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.17, while its potential upside is 87.00%. Meanwhile, Universal Health Services Inc.’s consensus price target is $149.14, while its potential upside is 1.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Community Health Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Universal Health Services Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of Universal Health Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% are Community Health Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Universal Health Services Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Health Systems Inc. -1.91% -23.79% -40.58% -45.48% -38.81% -27.3% Universal Health Services Inc. 10.12% 15.98% 20.93% 13.41% 20.73% 29.43%

For the past year Community Health Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Universal Health Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Universal Health Services Inc. beats Community Health Systems Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 155 hospitals, including 152 general acute care hospitals and 3 stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 26,222 licensed beds in 21 states. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.