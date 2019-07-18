Reviewing Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)’s and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s results

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System Inc. 63 5.92 N/A 3.23 19.88 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 13 3.28 N/A 1.23 10.52

Table 1 demonstrates Community Bank System Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Community Bank System Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Community Bank System Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Community Bank System Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.6% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.4% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Community Bank System Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Community Bank System Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is $14.67, which is potential 7.95% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.3% of Community Bank System Inc. shares and 79.2% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares. About 1% of Community Bank System Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Bank System Inc. -2.13% 2.92% 2.18% 1.55% 7.58% 10.09% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -4.21% -3.64% -6.62% -11.59% -14.16% 8.81%

For the past year Community Bank System Inc. was more bullish than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Community Bank System Inc. beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.