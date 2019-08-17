Reviewing Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -0.51 0.00 Viasat Inc. 82 2.18 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Communications Systems Inc. and Viasat Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8% Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Communications Systems Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viasat Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Communications Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viasat Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Communications Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Viasat Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Communications Systems Inc. and Viasat Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Viasat Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.5 consensus target price and a 3.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Communications Systems Inc. and Viasat Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.2% and 95.6%. Insiders held 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. was more bullish than Viasat Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Viasat Inc. beats Communications Systems Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.