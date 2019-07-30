Reviewing Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s results

Both Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -0.75 0.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.55 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Communications Systems Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Communications Systems Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.2% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Communications Systems Inc.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

Communications Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Sierra Wireless Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Communications Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Communications Systems Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 8.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Communications Systems Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 37.3%. Communications Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. -5.69% -5.05% 4.44% -7.24% -17.78% 38.92% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.38% 6.14% -14.13% -16.92% -27.27% -0.89%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. has 38.92% stronger performance while Sierra Wireless Inc. has -0.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Sierra Wireless Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Communications Systems Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.