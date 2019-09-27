Reviewing Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s results

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 5 0.00 6.01M -0.51 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 38 0.00 10.67M 1.46 25.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Communications Systems Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 131,798,245.61% -11% -8.8% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 27,771,993.75% 14.3% 12%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.94 beta indicates that Communications Systems Inc. is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Communications Systems Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 77.2 while its Quick Ratio is 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Communications Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares and 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares. Insiders held 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Loral Space & Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Communications Systems Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.