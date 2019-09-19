Reviewing Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s results

Both Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.69 N/A -0.51 0.00 Digi International Inc. 13 1.53 N/A 0.44 29.84

In table 1 we can see Communications Systems Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Communications Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Digi International Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Communications Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Digi International Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Communications Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares and 85.4% of Digi International Inc. shares. About 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Digi International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Digi International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Digi International Inc. beats Communications Systems Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.