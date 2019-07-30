Reviewing Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s results

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.50 N/A -0.75 0.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 3 0.61 N/A -6.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Communications Systems Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Communications Systems Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.2% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% -663.7% -108.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Communications Systems Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cool Holdings Inc.’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Communications Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Cool Holdings Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Communications Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cool Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Communications Systems Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 5.2% respectively. Communications Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.4%. Comparatively, Cool Holdings Inc. has 24.66% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. -5.69% -5.05% 4.44% -7.24% -17.78% 38.92% Cool Holdings Inc. 9.57% -17.65% 8.15% -40.71% -34.38% 29.9%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Cool Holdings Inc.

Summary

Communications Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.