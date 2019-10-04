Reviewing Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s results

Since Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 5 0.00 6.01M -0.51 0.00 Ciena Corporation 40 1.16 153.04M 1.28 35.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Communications Systems Inc. and Ciena Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 128,740,655.06% -11% -8.8% Ciena Corporation 382,026,959.56% 10.3% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.94 beta means Communications Systems Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ciena Corporation’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Communications Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Ciena Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Communications Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ciena Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Communications Systems Inc. and Ciena Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ciena Corporation 0 2 8 2.80

Competitively Ciena Corporation has an average price target of $49.4, with potential upside of 31.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares and 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares. Insiders owned 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Ciena Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Ciena Corporation

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Communications Systems Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.