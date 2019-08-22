Reviewing Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)’s results

Both Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.63 N/A -0.51 0.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.12 N/A -4.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Communications Systems Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Communications Systems Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Risk & Volatility

Communications Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s beta is 3.08 which is 208.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Communications Systems Inc. are 4.2 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Communications Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Communications Systems Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.2% and 10.7%. Insiders owned roughly 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. has 81.28% stronger performance while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -52.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Communications Systems Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.