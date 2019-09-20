Reviewing Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL)’s results

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.68 N/A -0.51 0.00 Ability Inc. 1 8.95 N/A -3.67 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Volatility and Risk

Communications Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Ability Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Communications Systems Inc. are 4.2 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Ability Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Communications Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ability Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares and 7% of Ability Inc. shares. 9.5% are Communications Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. has 81.28% stronger performance while Ability Inc. has -58.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Communications Systems Inc. beats Ability Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.