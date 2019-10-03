Reviewing CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM)’s and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)’s results

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 11 1.23 159.08M 0.49 29.08 Finisar Corporation 23 1.54 118.86M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 1,400,352,112.68% 6% 1.4% Finisar Corporation 519,266,055.05% -3.3% -2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that CommScope Holding Company Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Finisar Corporation’s 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CommScope Holding Company Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Finisar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Finisar Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Finisar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Finisar Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$20 is CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 83.99%. On the other hand, Finisar Corporation’s potential downside is -7.45% and its average price target is $22. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CommScope Holding Company Inc. seems more appealing than Finisar Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.7% of Finisar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Finisar Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. has -12.87% weaker performance while Finisar Corporation has 8.94% stronger performance.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Finisar Corporation.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.