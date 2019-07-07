Reviewing CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM)’s and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 20 0.67 N/A 0.68 27.51 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.45 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CommScope Holding Company Inc. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. CommScope Holding Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.71% and an $25.86 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares and 5.2% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -19.34% -28.57% -16.67% -4.07% -36.54% 13.48% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.49% -1.59% -15.65% -0.56% 4.97% -14.51%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. has 13.48% stronger performance while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.