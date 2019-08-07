Reviewing Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI)’s and Its Peers results

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is a company in the Auto Parts Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.70% of all Auto Parts Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.35% of all Auto Parts Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. 0.00% 41.50% 10.90% Industry Average 5.46% 33.10% 10.60%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. N/A 8 5.90 Industry Average 1.34B 24.47B 6.05

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.00 2.50

As a group, Auto Parts Wholesale companies have a potential upside of 103.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. -3.45% 2.78% -9.07% 9.88% 19.06% 42.46% Industry Average 0.00% 3.23% 0.00% 9.88% 19.06% 26.70%

For the past year Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. are 2.4 and 1.7. Competitively, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.80 and 1.30 for Current and Quick Ratio. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.64 shows that Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is 164.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s rivals are 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Dividends

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s rivals beat Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.