Reviewing Commercial Metals Company (CMC)’s and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s results

This is a contrast between Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Steel & Iron and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals Company 17 0.39 N/A 1.45 12.04 TimkenSteel Corporation 8 0.20 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Commercial Metals Company and TimkenSteel Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals Company 0.00% 10.8% 4.5% TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.67 beta means Commercial Metals Company’s volatility is 67.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, TimkenSteel Corporation has beta of 2.36 which is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Commercial Metals Company’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, TimkenSteel Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Commercial Metals Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TimkenSteel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Commercial Metals Company and TimkenSteel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals Company 0 0 1 3.00 TimkenSteel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Commercial Metals Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.5% of Commercial Metals Company shares and 75.7% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares. About 0.8% of Commercial Metals Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commercial Metals Company -4.99% -2.94% 3.73% 0.11% -22.07% 9.3% TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02%

For the past year Commercial Metals Company had bullish trend while TimkenSteel Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Commercial Metals Company beats TimkenSteel Corporation.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.