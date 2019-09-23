Reviewing Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)’s and Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s results

Both Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 59 5.16 N/A 3.78 16.09 Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.90 N/A 3.30 13.94

In table 1 we can see Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Lakeland Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lakeland Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Commerce Bancshares Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Lakeland Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Lakeland Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7% Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Commerce Bancshares Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lakeland Financial Corporation’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Lakeland Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 75.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial Corporation has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91% Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lakeland Financial Corporation.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats Lakeland Financial Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.