Reviewing Comerica Incorporated (CMA)’s and SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI)’s results

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Money Center Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica Incorporated 75 2.73 N/A 7.74 9.45 SunTrust Banks Inc. 63 3.00 N/A 5.61 11.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Comerica Incorporated and SunTrust Banks Inc. SunTrust Banks Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Comerica Incorporated. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Comerica Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SunTrust Banks Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Comerica Incorporated and SunTrust Banks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7% SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Comerica Incorporated has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SunTrust Banks Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.48 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Comerica Incorporated and SunTrust Banks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica Incorporated 0 6 1 2.14 SunTrust Banks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Comerica Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 32.91% and an $81.33 average target price. Competitively SunTrust Banks Inc. has an average target price of $69, with potential upside of 14.64%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Comerica Incorporated is looking more favorable than SunTrust Banks Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comerica Incorporated and SunTrust Banks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 85.4%. 0.8% are Comerica Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of SunTrust Banks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57% SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.33% 4.83% 2.76% 9.86% -8.58% 32.04%

For the past year Comerica Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than SunTrust Banks Inc.

Summary

Comerica Incorporated beats SunTrust Banks Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions. The Wholesale Banking segment offers corporate and investment banking solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services, auto dealer financing, and corporate insurance premium financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also provides treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and offers services clients to manage their accounts online. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The company provides its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,367 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.