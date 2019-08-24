Reviewing Comerica Incorporated (CMA)’s and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)’s results

This is a contrast between Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica Incorporated 75 2.66 N/A 7.74 9.45 Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.44 N/A 2.28 11.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Comerica Incorporated and Simmons First National Corporation. Simmons First National Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Comerica Incorporated. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Comerica Incorporated is currently more affordable than Simmons First National Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Comerica Incorporated and Simmons First National Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7% Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Comerica Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. From a competition point of view, Simmons First National Corporation has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Comerica Incorporated and Simmons First National Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica Incorporated 0 7 1 2.13 Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 34.69% for Comerica Incorporated with consensus price target of $80.3. Competitively the consensus price target of Simmons First National Corporation is $30, which is potential 25.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Comerica Incorporated looks more robust than Simmons First National Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comerica Incorporated and Simmons First National Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 64.9%. Comerica Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 1.3% are Simmons First National Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57% Simmons First National Corporation 0.31% 9.48% 2.47% 3.33% -14.02% 6.71%

For the past year Comerica Incorporated was less bullish than Simmons First National Corporation.

Summary

Comerica Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Simmons First National Corporation.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.