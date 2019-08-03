Reviewing Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)’s and Its Peers results

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Comcast Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Comcast Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Comcast Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast Corporation 0.00% 16.20% 5.20% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Comcast Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast Corporation N/A 41 16.29 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Comcast Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Comcast Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast Corporation 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 0.00 1.89 3.38 2.70

Comcast Corporation currently has an average price target of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Comcast Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Comcast Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Comcast Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comcast Corporation -3.79% 1.08% -0.58% 21.85% 21.74% 26.78% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Comcast Corporation has weaker performance than Comcast Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comcast Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Comcast Corporation’s rivals have 1.54 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Comcast Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comcast Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that Comcast Corporation is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Comcast Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.08 which is 7.87% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Comcast Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Comcast Corporation’s competitors beat Comcast Corporation.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital media properties, which primarily include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and related digital media properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Universal studios theme park in Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.