Reviewing Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)’s and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s results

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Columbia Sportswear Company
|100
|2.34
|N/A
|4.34
|24.44
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|21
|1.27
|N/A
|1.01
|18.82
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Columbia Sportswear Company and Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear Company. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Columbia Sportswear Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Levi Strauss & Co., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Columbia Sportswear Company and Levi Strauss & Co.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Columbia Sportswear Company
|0.00%
|16%
|11.3%
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|0.00%
|38.8%
|11%
Liquidity
Columbia Sportswear Company has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Columbia Sportswear Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Levi Strauss & Co.
Analyst Ratings
Columbia Sportswear Company and Levi Strauss & Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Columbia Sportswear Company
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|1
|1
|3
|2.60
Columbia Sportswear Company’s consensus target price is $124, while its potential upside is 24.90%. Meanwhile, Levi Strauss & Co.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 34.92%. The results provided earlier shows that Levi Strauss & Co. appears more favorable than Columbia Sportswear Company, based on analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Columbia Sportswear Company and Levi Strauss & Co. are owned by institutional investors at 38.8% and 78.4% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Columbia Sportswear Company
|0.73%
|4.9%
|7.56%
|19.44%
|24.2%
|26.03%
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|-0.94%
|-10.31%
|-15.78%
|0%
|0%
|-14.95%
For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company has 26.03% stronger performance while Levi Strauss & Co. has -14.95% weaker performance.
Summary
Columbia Sportswear Company beats Levi Strauss & Co. on 11 of the 12 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.