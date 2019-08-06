Reviewing Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)’s and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s results

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear Company 100 2.34 N/A 4.34 24.44 Levi Strauss & Co. 21 1.27 N/A 1.01 18.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Columbia Sportswear Company and Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear Company. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Columbia Sportswear Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Levi Strauss & Co., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Columbia Sportswear Company and Levi Strauss & Co.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 16% 11.3% Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.8% 11%

Liquidity

Columbia Sportswear Company has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Columbia Sportswear Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Levi Strauss & Co.

Analyst Ratings

Columbia Sportswear Company and Levi Strauss & Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. 1 1 3 2.60

Columbia Sportswear Company’s consensus target price is $124, while its potential upside is 24.90%. Meanwhile, Levi Strauss & Co.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 34.92%. The results provided earlier shows that Levi Strauss & Co. appears more favorable than Columbia Sportswear Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Columbia Sportswear Company and Levi Strauss & Co. are owned by institutional investors at 38.8% and 78.4% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03% Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95%

For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company has 26.03% stronger performance while Levi Strauss & Co. has -14.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear Company beats Levi Strauss & Co. on 11 of the 12 factors.