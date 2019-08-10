Reviewing Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)’s and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s results

As Savings & Loans companies, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.55 N/A 2.44 15.45 Broadway Financial Corporation 1 4.27 N/A 0.04 43.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Columbia Banking System Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation. Broadway Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Columbia Banking System Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Columbia Banking System Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3% Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Broadway Financial Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Columbia Banking System Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Broadway Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$39 is Columbia Banking System Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Columbia Banking System Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 17.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Broadway Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69% Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc. was less bullish than Broadway Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Columbia Banking System Inc. beats Broadway Financial Corporation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.