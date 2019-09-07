Reviewing Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC)’s and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s results

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been rivals in the REIT – Office for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|15
|2.61
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Boston Properties Inc.
|132
|6.97
|N/A
|3.20
|41.60
In table 1 we can see Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Boston Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Boston Properties Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Boston Properties Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Boston Properties Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, Boston Properties Inc.’s potential downside is -1.41% and its average target price is $128.33.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 26.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Boston Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of Boston Properties Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|1.57%
|4.25%
|4.18%
|-1.64%
|-22.64%
|2.6%
|Boston Properties Inc.
|2.03%
|2.98%
|-3.6%
|1.91%
|8.91%
|18.13%
For the past year Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. was less bullish than Boston Properties Inc.
Summary
Boston Properties Inc. beats Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
