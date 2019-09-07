Reviewing Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC)’s and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s results

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been rivals in the REIT – Office for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 15 2.61 N/A -1.14 0.00 Boston Properties Inc. 132 6.97 N/A 3.20 41.60

In table 1 we can see Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Boston Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Boston Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Boston Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Properties Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Boston Properties Inc.’s potential downside is -1.41% and its average target price is $128.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Boston Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of Boston Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 1.57% 4.25% 4.18% -1.64% -22.64% 2.6% Boston Properties Inc. 2.03% 2.98% -3.6% 1.91% 8.91% 18.13%

For the past year Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. was less bullish than Boston Properties Inc.

Summary

Boston Properties Inc. beats Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.