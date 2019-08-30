Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s results

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.84 N/A -1.38 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.50 N/A 1.30 17.91

In table 1 we can see Colony Capital Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Colony Capital Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Colony Capital Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 7.02% and its consensus target price is $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Colony Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. has stronger performance than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Colony Capital Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.