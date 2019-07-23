Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.94 N/A -1.30 0.00 Seritage Growth Properties 43 11.10 N/A -2.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Colony Capital Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Colony Capital Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -10% -2.7% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Colony Capital Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seritage Growth Properties is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Colony Capital Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 0%. 0.5% are Colony Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 2.79% -4.8% -14.99% -15.82% -14.71% 10.26% Seritage Growth Properties -0.55% 1% 4.95% 19.03% 21.32% 40.27%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was less bullish than Seritage Growth Properties.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.