Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s results

Since Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.83 N/A -1.38 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 53 14.12 N/A 1.47 35.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Colony Capital Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Colony Capital Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. National Retail Properties Inc. has a 0.14 beta and it is 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Colony Capital Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, National Retail Properties Inc.’s potential downside is -1.16% and its consensus price target is $55.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. has stronger performance than National Retail Properties Inc.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.