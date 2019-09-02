Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s results

Since Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Capital Inc.
|5
|0.83
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|53
|14.12
|N/A
|1.47
|35.56
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Colony Capital Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.4%
|-2.9%
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Colony Capital Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. National Retail Properties Inc. has a 0.14 beta and it is 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Colony Capital Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
On the other hand, National Retail Properties Inc.’s potential downside is -1.16% and its consensus price target is $55.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Capital Inc.
|8.45%
|12.77%
|10.57%
|-2.92%
|-6.46%
|20.73%
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|-0.68%
|-0.08%
|-0.78%
|0.21%
|18.06%
|7.69%
For the past year Colony Capital Inc. has stronger performance than National Retail Properties Inc.
Summary
National Retail Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Colony Capital Inc.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.
