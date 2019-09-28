Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s results

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.00 420.51M -1.38 0.00 MFA Financial Inc. 7 4.39 447.12M 0.67 10.65

Demonstrates Colony Capital Inc. and MFA Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Colony Capital Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 8,310,474,308.30% -11.4% -2.9% MFA Financial Inc. 6,099,863,574.35% 8.6% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Colony Capital Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, MFA Financial Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Colony Capital Inc. and MFA Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 83.4% respectively. About 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.53% are MFA Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. has stronger performance than MFA Financial Inc.

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.