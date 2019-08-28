Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s results

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Capital Inc.
|5
|0.83
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|61
|4.37
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Colony Capital Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Colony Capital Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.4%
|-2.9%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Colony Capital Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Colony Capital Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Investors Real Estate Trust’s potential upside is 2.60% and its average target price is $71.75.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares and 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Capital Inc.
|8.45%
|12.77%
|10.57%
|-2.92%
|-6.46%
|20.73%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|4.13%
|7.65%
|6.64%
|9.39%
|17.62%
|29.92%
For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was less bullish than Investors Real Estate Trust.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Investors Real Estate Trust beats Colony Capital Inc.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.
