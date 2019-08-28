Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s results

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.83 N/A -1.38 0.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 61 4.37 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Colony Capital Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Colony Capital Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Colony Capital Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Colony Capital Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Investors Real Estate Trust’s potential upside is 2.60% and its average target price is $71.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares and 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was less bullish than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Investors Real Estate Trust beats Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.