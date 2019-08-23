Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.85 N/A -1.38 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 5.93 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Colony Capital Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Colony Capital Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Colony Capital Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Farmland Partners Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.