Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.82 N/A -1.38 0.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 41 7.93 N/A 0.68 59.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Colony Capital Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Colony Capital Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Colony Capital Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares and 94.4% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares. Competitively, Douglas Emmett Inc. has 5.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was more bullish than Douglas Emmett Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Douglas Emmett Inc. beats Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.