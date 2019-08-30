Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.84 N/A -1.38 0.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.15 N/A 2.49 14.28

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Colony Capital Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Colony Capital Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that Colony Capital Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares and 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. has stronger performance than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.